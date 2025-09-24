Mobile home fires cause propane tank explosion in Logan Co.

LOGAN COUNTY — Mobile home fires caused propane tanks to explode early Tuesday morning in Logan County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a social media post that they were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. to reports of multiple mobile homes on fire with propane tanks exploding at Ohio Eagles Recreation Park on U.S. 68 North.

TRENDING STORIES:

While heading to the scene, they were told that two mobile homes were on fire and extended to a third.

When firefighters arrived, they made an aggressive attack on the third camper and extinguished the fire on the first two mobile homes, according to the Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Multiple fire departments assisted, including the Bellefontaine Fire Department and the Richland Township Fire Department.

The scene was cleared before 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The state fire marshal’s office has been contacted.

Multiple campers on fire in Logan Co. Photo contributed by Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio (via Facebook) (Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio (via Facebook) /Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group