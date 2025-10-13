Minor trace amounts of mercury safely cleaned up from Greene Co. neighborhood

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters worked with Dayton Regional Hazmat, Greene County Public Health, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the U.S. EPA after mercury spilled in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Xenia Township firefighters coordinated an assessment, and a cleanup was conducted, according to fire chief Greg Beegle.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio EPA’s Spill Hotline received a report about a suspected mercury spill on Murray Hill Drive in Xenia Township around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“Trace amounts of mercury were confirmed at the scene,” said Beegle. “Under the guidance of both state and federal environmental specialists, the material was safely collected and removed. Follow-up testing confirmed no residual contamination and no ongoing risk to residents or the surrounding environment.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead after officer-involved shooting near The Ohio State University
- Man learns punishment for escaping custody at area courthouse, leading police on hour-long chase
- 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County
An Ohio EPA spokesperson previously told News Center 7 that the source and amount of mercury released “is still unknown.”
The health department requested the assistance of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), and a federal on-scene coordinator arrived around 7:30 p.m.
The federal agency is now handling the investigation into the spill, the spokesperson said.
No one was evacuated from their homes; however, the road was closed to help prevent the spread.
Chief Beegle said that there is no danger to public health.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group