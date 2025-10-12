Man learns punishment for escaping custody at area courthouse, leading police on hour-long chase

WAPAKONETA, Auglaize County — A man accused of escaping custody at the Auglaize County Courthouse and leading police on an hour-long chase in February has learned his punishment.

Nathaniel Nix, 37, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to nine and a half years to 12 years in prison on Sept. 22, according to Augalize County Court of Common Pleas records.

Nix pleaded guilty to felonious assault, fleeing and eluding, obstructing official business and vandalism.

As part of his plea, another count of fleeing and eluding, assault on a peace officer, escape, and resisting arrest charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Nix got approximately 225 days of time served on the date of his sentencing.

Court records show that he is also required to pay approximately $680.93 in restitution.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Nix was at the Auglaize County Courthouse for an arraignment on drug possession charges on Feb. 4, 2025.

The judge revoked his bond and ordered him into custody, but he allegedly broke a courthouse window, jumped out of it, and ran away before deputies arrived.

Auglaize County deputies tried to take Nix into custody in the courthouse parking lot, but he got into a car and started to accelerate

According to a previous News Center 7 report, a deputy tried to pull Nix out of the car but was briefly dragged when he started driving away. The deputy sustained minor injuries.

Authorities started chasing Nix through the streets of Wapakoneta, continued onto Interstate 75 North, and eventually ended in Wood County.

Nix remains incarcerated at the Correctional Reception Center.

