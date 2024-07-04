Minivan stopped for going 113 mph by OSHP on I-70 in Clark Co.

A minivan was recently stopped for 113 mph on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a state trooper with their Licensing and Commercial Standards stopped the driver in a 70-mph speed zone.

OSHP posted a photo of the traffic stop on social media.

It shows the state trooper clocked the driver going 43 mph over the speed limit.

There have been over 26,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads in the last year, OSHP said.

They are asking drivers to slow down.

