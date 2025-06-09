Middletown native Kayla Harrison wins UFC title

MIDDLETOWN/NEWARK — Kayla Harrison continues to win more gold.

The Middletown native won the women’s bantamweight championship Saturday in the UFC 316 co-main event in Newark, NJ, according to the Associated Press.

She beat Julianna Pena in the final seconds of Round 2.

Harrison improved to 19-1 in MMA overall and 3-0 in the UFC. She dominated every second of Saturday’s fight.

She dropped to her knees in celebration.

“I prayed in the dark. I fought in the light. And God never left my side,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “Thank you to my team, my family, and everyone who believed. This life is wild—and I’m so damn blessed to live it."

President Trump attended the fight on Saturday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Harrison graduated from Middletown High School, where she took up judo.

Harrison won two gold medals at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Kayla Harrison celebrates UFC Championship Photo from Kayla Harrison's Facebook page

