Miami Valley outlines damage caused by weekend water break; Cleanup underway

DAYTON — Cleanup is underway at Miami Valley Hospital after flooding caused major damage.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed the News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that there are parts of the hospital that do have some big-time water damage after a water break over the weekend.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Made me very nervous;’ Woman inside Miami Valley Hospital details water break

The spokesperson also insisted there were no water pipes giving way, there was no hospital lockdown, and that patient care was not interrupted or compromised. One person who was in the hospital on Sunday told News Center 7 that none of that communication was clear.

Natalie Sage was at Miami Valley Hospital Sunday afternoon to visit her boyfriend. She said a loudspeaker announcement told everyone to return to their visit location or stay put because they couldn’t leave the building.

As we showed you on News Center 7 at 5:00, Sage believed that the announcement was too vague and that many people interpreted it to mean there was a lockdown and rumors spread.

“It could have been something biological, it could have been a shooter – nobody knew and I’m not just talking for a few minutes. This went on for hours,” she said.

She was so worried that she went down a stairwell from the fifth floor, but was stopped when she saw water on the second floor.

>> Bill taking aim at ‘deepfakes’ introduced at Ohio statehouse

“I’d say about 4 to 5 inches of brown soupy water,” she recalled.

Hospital officials said their staff worked quickly to protect everyone in the building while they identified and assessed the problem. The spokesperson said they learned the incident involved a water flow incident Sunday afternoon, less than 30 minutes after News Center 7 initially reached out to them about the report.

Their investigation revealed a cracked coil on a rooftop industrial handler caused a huge water flow into staff work areas. The areas most damaged by the water included nursing administration, quality and regulatory offices, doctor’s lounges, and first-floor waiting rooms. Some computer and IT equipment was also damaged.

©2024 Cox Media Group