Bill taking aim at ‘deepfakes’ introduced at Ohio statehouse

SPRINGFIELD — As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes more popular, the concern about the risk of fraud rises.

In Ohio, state lawmakers have introduced a new bill aimed at protecting people from “deepfakes.”

House Bill 367 defines a “deepfake” recording as any visual or audio media that is “created or altered in a manner such that it falsely appears to be an authentic record of the actual speech or conduct of an individual depicted in the media or recording.”

There are thousands of these types of videos online, using AI to impersonate anyone from regular people to celebrities and public officials. Creators can make anyone say or do nearly anything without that person’s consent.

People in the Miami Valley, like Josephine Rardon, called these videos “destructive.”

“It’s really destructive because it can ruin somebody’s life,” Rardon, of Springfield, said.

