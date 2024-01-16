Did you feel it? Ohio community reports third earthquake this year

MADISON — A minor earthquake was reported in northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon.

The 2.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:40 p.m. near Madison, according to Cleveland TV stations WJW and WEWS.

>> Body cam video shows Ohio college student’s arrest, investigation finds use of force justified

The area has been hit by multiple low-grade earthquakes in recent months.

The earthquake was detected 5 miles below the surface, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Tuesday’s earthquake marks the third of the year and 14th since last August reported in the area, WEWS reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group