Body cam video shows Ohio college student’s arrest, investigation finds use of force justified

OXFORD — New body camera footage shows police arrest a University of Miami Student.

Video of the violent struggle last November showed the 20-year-old man being held to the ground.

For weeks the video clip had many people talking and criticizing Oxford Police Officer Matthew Blauvelt.

A video on social media appeared to show Blauvelt punching Devin Johnson three times in the face outside Brick Street Bar.

Body camera footage shows Blauvelt running to the scene.

Bar staff already had Johnson on the ground.

Attorneys for Oxford Police redacted the audio from the footage.

Blauvelt can be seen pushing Johnson’s face to the ground while Johnson raises his right hand.

They appear to struggle and Blauvelt punches Johnson, trying to subdue him.

The sheriff’s office conducted a use of force investigation and found Blauvelt’s actions were necessary because Johnson was violent.

Before the incident, investigators said Johnson assaulted a bar employee.

“That’s justified and now that’s the headline, but I don’t think it’s fair for him to get tired by the media in that way,” Johnson’s attorney said.

Johnson was arrested and charged with assault along with resisting arrest and criminal trespass.





