Findings released in area police officer’s use of force investigation

OXFORD, Butler County — An external investigation found that a police officer did not use excessive force during a November arrest.

On Nov. 18, 20-year-old Miami University student Devin Johnson was arrested for alleged assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and underage intoxication after an incident at a bar.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, a video appeared on social media showing Oxford Police Officer Mathew Blauvelt striking the student in the face during the arrest. This video prompted the police department to open an investigation.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Area police investigating use of force during arrest of college student; Officer placed on leave

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office conducted an independent, external investigation into the use of force during the arrest, according to a spokesperson from the Oxford Division of Police.

The investigation took place to determine if Blauvelt should be charged with assault, the spokesperson said.

Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Gmoser reported that the investigation found the arrest was lawful and no excessive force was used.

There was no basis for criminal charges against the officer, the spokesperson said.

The division will now use an outside agency to conduct an internal policy review.

This investigation will determine if any policy violations occurred during the incident.

