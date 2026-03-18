Miami County Sheriff’s Office gets grant for body-worn cameras

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded a grant to get body-worn cameras.

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The FFY 2026 Ohio Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Grant for the department is $45,175, Sheriff Dave Duchak announced on Wednesday.

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This marks the second year in a row that the sheriff’s office was awarded funds to offset the annual costs of body-worn cameras.

“We are grateful and appreciative of the grant award from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services,” Duchak said in a statement.

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