Miami County rolls out Blue Envelope Program to help drivers with medical needs

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities are partnering up on a new project aimed at helping drivers with medical needs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As part of the partnership, the sheriff’s office is offering blue envelopes to residents who drive and have medical needs.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The envelopes can contain vehicle registration, insurance card, emergency contact information, and information concerning any medical needs the driver may want conveyed to a law enforcement officer if pulled over,” the sheriff’s office explained on social media.

The sheriff’s office noted other public safety agencies in the Miami Valley are also offering these envelopes to residents.

In Miami County, the envelopes are available at no cost at the sheriff’s office during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office is located at 201 W. Main Street in Troy.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group