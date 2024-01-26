Miami County hosting several events leading up to this year’s total solar eclipse

MIAMI COUNTY — There will be several events planned as the Miami Valley will be experiencing a total solar eclipse later this year.

One event will be held in Troy the night before, Troy Main Street wrote on social media.

They will be hosting “A Night in the Stars” on April 7 from 4:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The city will host “Eclipse on the Square” on April 8 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

“Miami County will experience a total solar eclipse. This is when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth,” Troy Main Street said on Facebook. “We will be completely in the path of totality for 3 minutes and 34 seconds! This is very rare and deserves to be celebrated!”

Troy Main Street will also provide Solar Eclipse glasses.

