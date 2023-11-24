MetroParks ice rink officially open this weekend in Dayton

DAYTON — MetroParks Ice Rink officially opens today, Nov. 24 at RiverScape MetroPark.

Located on E. Monument Ave near the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton, the MetroParks Ice Rink is the Region’s largest outdoor ide rink.

Admission is $7 daily, and children younger than 3 are free with a paying adult. There is no charge for those who are not skating. Visitors can rent ice skates for $3. A 50% discount on admission and skate rentals is available for those who use SNAP/EBT benefits.

Opening weekend hours for the ice rink are:

Friday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26, 1 to 5 p.m.

The ice rink will be open through Friday, March 1, with special holiday hours on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Up-to-date daily hours throughout the season can be found at the MetroParks website.





