Mental health crisis prompts large police presence at local Kroger

MIAMISBURG — A man experiencing a mental health episode prompted a large police response to the Kroger Marketplace in Miamisburg Tuesday afternoon.
Several callers told News Center 7 that they saw multiple police officers at the grocery store.
>> Woman dead after being hit by train in Dayton
Around 3:45 p.m., Miamisburg police and medics responded to reports of a disorderly subject at Kroger Marketplace on 255 N Heincke Road, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
A spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department said a man in “his late 20s, early 30s” walked into the store, stole a box cutter, and locked himself in a bathroom.
The suspect was experiencing a mental health crisis but did not hurt himself, the spokesperson said.
>> Multiple houses damaged after fire in Dayton
Police arrested the suspect on trespassing, inducing panic, and theft charges.
The spokesperson said News Center 7 that the grocery store was never shut down, but a section near the pharmacy was blocked off.
If you’re experiencing suicidal ideations, dial 988 to reach the National Suicide Hotline.
©2024 Cox Media Group