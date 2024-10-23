Memorial services announced for 16-year-old student killed in crash

PREBLE COUNTY — Memorial services have been announced for a 16-year-old student killed last week on his way to school.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Wyatt Duckworth, 16, on Wednesday at the baseball fields behind Camden Primary School at 6:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Duckworth and his 13-year-old sister were involved in a crash on West Elkton Road near Somerville around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 17. Both were on their way to school at Preble Shawnee Local Schools.

Duckworth was driving a 2005 Pontiac when he crossed over the center line and crashed into a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old girl and the 60-year-old man driving the Chevrolet were both flown to Dayton hospitals with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Preble Shawnee Local Schools Superintendent Todd Bowling confirmed that Duckworth was an 11th-grade student at the high school.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church in Camden, his online obituary said.

All services are open to anyone who would like to attend.

