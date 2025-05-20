Memorial Day travel plans? RTA offering free rides

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton RTA will offer free rides throughout Montgomery County this Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is celebrated on Monday, May 26.

The RTA will be offering free rides systemwide Monday to help riders ‘attend the various ceremonies’ going on around the area, according to a media release from RTA.

The free rides include fixed-route buses and rides on RTA Connect, the agency’s ADA paratransit service, according to the release.

The RTA call center will also be open during regular hours from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. during the federal holiday.

The RTA will be offering free rides every federal holiday throughout the year. The remaining holidays in 2025 include:

Juneteenth

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year’s Day

