Medics transport 1 to hospital after reported shooting in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A person was injured after a reported shooting in Clark County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Medics responded to the 1200 block of White Oak Drive around 11:13 a.m.
A victim showed up and medics transported them to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 hospitalized after shooting at large party in Beavercreek neighborhood
- Our next weather system: increasing confidence for what type of precipitation
- Several vehicles struck by gunfire after shooting on I-75 in Montgomery County
Sheriff Clark told News Center 7 that the incident happened in the City of Springfield.
We have contacted the City of Springfield to learn what started the incident and the victim’s condition.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group