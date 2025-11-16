Medics transport 1 to hospital after reported shooting in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A person was injured after a reported shooting in Clark County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Medics responded to the 1200 block of White Oak Drive around 11:13 a.m.

A victim showed up and medics transported them to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sheriff Clark told News Center 7 that the incident happened in the City of Springfield.

We have contacted the City of Springfield to learn what started the incident and the victim’s condition.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group