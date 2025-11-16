Our next weather system: increasing confidence for what type of precipitation

DAYTON — The second half of this weekend is noticeably cooler as we now wait for our next system. Here’s the direction we are trending. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

We are closely monitoring our next system arriving on Tuesday. The position of the low pressure really determines whether it’s rain, snow, or a mixture. Confidence is growing for this to be an all rain system.

Waiting for our next system: rain or snow?

Before we get to Tuesday though, bundle up Monday morning. Air temperatures will be dropping below freezing, but the wind will make it feel like the low 20s. Sunshine will be out there through the afternoon.

