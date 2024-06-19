Medics transport 1 to hospital after crash in Xenia

XENIA — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Xenia early Wednesday morning.

Xenia Police officers and medics were dispatched at 12:36 a.m. to the 400 block of W. 2nd Street on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash.

One vehicle may have hit a building but dispatchers did not confirm that.

Medics transport a person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

