Medics transport 1 to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township late Monday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 9:55 p.m. to the 3400 block of Salem Avenue on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a person was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital.

Their condition is unknown currently.

The crash remains under investigation.

