Need extra cash? Check to see if you have any missing money

OHIO — Ohioans reclaimed more than $139 million in 2023, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds.

The Division of Unclaimed Funds is encouraging Ohioans to search for and reclaim any lost or forgotten money that may be in their name.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: You could be in line to get unclaimed funds -- Here’s why and how to check

Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day and marks the beginning of Unclaimed Funds Month.

In the United States, approximately one in seven people have unclaimed funds.

In Ohio, the division is currently safeguarding more than $4 billion in unclaimed funds, the spokesperson said.

To identify and claim any missing money follow these steps:

Search for money at unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov or call (614) 466-4433 Gather the required supporting documents Send the information to the division either online or by mail

“To ensure these funds get to the appropriate individuals, it’s important that Ohioans, in addition to searching their own names, take a moment to search the names of any parents, grandparents, or other older loved ones. It’s possible there could be a substantial amount of funds waiting for them,” Ohio Department of Commerce Superintendent Akil Hardy said.

Last year, Ohioans searched for unclaimed funds more than 4.3 million times and filed more than 43,000 claims.

This led to more than $139 million in lost or forgotten money being returned to its rightful owners, the spokesperson said.

Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that comes from inactive checking and savings bank accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashier checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits, and lost paychecks.

©2024 Cox Media Group