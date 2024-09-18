1 flown to hospital after Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 47 and Conover Road, near Versailles.

Investigators on the scene said a female was driving a black Pontiac sedan north on Conover Road when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She pulled out into the pathway of a semi pulling a tanker trailer on SR 47 and was hit on the driver’s side.

Both the car and semi went off the side of the roadway after the impact.

The driver of the car was mechanically extricated from the car and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Her injuries were described as serious and life-threatening.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

