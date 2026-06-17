Mechanical failure causes semi to travel across I-75, flips over into northbound lanes

WARREN COUNTY — A mechanical failure caused a semi to travel across Interstate 75 and flip over into the northbound lanes in Warren County on Tuesday.

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Around 12:17 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Lebanon Post responded to I-75 near State Route 122 on reports of a semi crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck was traveling southbound in the right lane on I-75.

The semi experienced an equipment failure in the front left steer tire.

The semi then traveled left across all southbound lanes before striking the median concrete barrier.

After striking the barrier, the trailer became separated from the semi and overturned over the median concrete barrier into the northbound lanes of I-75.

A Toyota Tundra was northbound at the same time of the crash and was struck by debris from the trailer overturning.

One person was injured, according to an OSHP dispatcher. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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