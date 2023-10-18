Mass food distribution scheduled this week in Greene County

FAIRBORN — People in need of food assistance can get help in Greene County this week.

>>Rite Aid to close 4 area stores, court docs reveal

The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution tomorrow at the Nutter Center, according to a spokesperson.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the 3600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

Guests will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge.

“Getting food into the community remains a high priority for us even as we expand our mission to address the root causes of hunger,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “A special thanks to Wright State University and CareSource for making this distribution possible, as well as Premier Health for bringing their services to the community free of charge.”

Greene County residents can pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn and North Fairfield where staff or volunteers will direct lanes to Lot 8 towards the back of the property.

For information on the Foodbank, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group