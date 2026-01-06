Mary Rutan announces first baby of 2026

LOGAN COUNTY — Mary Rutan Hospital announced its first baby of the year, a girl who took her sweet time to make her grand entrance.
Baby Sophia arrived on Jan. 2, weighing seven pounds nine ounces and measuring 19 inches long, according to a Facebook post.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Clark County
- Man charged in stand-off that left himself, officer injured
- 51-year-old man, 3 teens injured in stabbing in Dayton; Suspect in custody
She was born to loving parents Alexis and Matthew.
The Mary Rutan Hospital’s Family Birth Center presented the family with a special New Year’s gift basket filled with baby items.
“We are honored to share in such a meaningful moment for this family,” said Mary Sebring, VP of Patient Services at Mary Rutan Hospital.
Sebring said that welcoming the first baby of the year is a cherished tradition for her team.
“We wish this family a year filled with health, happiness, and new beginnings,” said Sebring.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group