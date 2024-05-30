Marine veteran seriously hurt after plane crash in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — A Marine veteran suffered serious injuries after he was involved in a weekend plane crash in North Carolina.

Sean Yocum, a Northern Kentucky native, was inside a small plane on Sunday when it crashed after taking off in Cumberland County near Gray’s Creek Airport, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

He suffered a broken back, broken arm, facial fractures, and other injuries, a family spokesperson said.

Gray’s Creek Fire Department Station 24 responded to the crash and posted about it on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the ones injured in this crash, their families and friends,” they said.

Yocum was transported by air to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Hospital, WXIX TV reported.

Mutual aid was also provided by the Cotton Volunteer Fire Department Station 4, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Cape Fear Valley Mobile Integrated Healthcare, and Cape Fear Valley Health.

