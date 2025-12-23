Local

Man, woman found dead during welfare check in Ohio home, police say

By WHIO Staff
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Man, woman found dead during welfare check in Ohio home, police say FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

HOCKING COUNTY — A man and woman were found dead inside a home during a welfare check in Ohio on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Logan Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check on a woman living in Hocking County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the living room and a woman in the kitchen.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Logan Police Department.

Officers say they found a gun close to the man, WBNS reported.

The names of the victims have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read