Man, woman dead after crash involving motorcycle in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two people are dead after a crash in Champaign County on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of East State Route 29 at South Ludlow Road in Union Township, according to a spokesperson for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by John Howard Baker, 65, of Huber Heights, was southbound on S. Ludlow Road. Deputies say he failed to yield at the intersection and pulled in front of a truck hauling a travel trailer that was eastbound on E. State Route 29 driven by Kevin Criss, 30, from Carrollton.

Baker and his passenger, Alisa Britton, 51, also from Huber Heights, were thrown from the motorcycle, which came to a rest in a ditch and caught fire.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. Britton was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Criss and the passengers in the truck were treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.





