Body recovered from Great Miami River in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A body was found in the Great Miami River in Middletown on Sunday, according to a statement from the Middletown Division of Police.

>> Mail truck reportedly involved in crash in Miamisburg

At approximately 3 p.m., Middletown police and fire crews responded to 4401 N. Verity Parkway, on reports of a body in the river.

Upon arrival, crews located the body. Their identity was not immediately available, according to the statement.

The Butler County Coroner responded to the scene.

>> Police: Man shot after reported attempted vehicle theft in Springboro

On Saturday, the division posted to Facebook asking the community to stay out of the Miami River Park area.

The Middletown Division of Police said this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Hughes at (513) 425-7733 or (513) 425-7700.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group