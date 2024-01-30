Man, woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping 13-year-old Ohio boy who broke into their Kia

COLUMBUS — Two people were arrested last week after allegedly kidnapping, holding, and threatening a 13-year-old boy who broke into their Kia and damaged it.

Cece Prak, 20, and Zachary Boyd, 21, are both facing felony kidnapping in Franklin County Municipal Court.

The two found a boy in Prak’s vehicle at their apartment complex in southeast Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus. The boy told police that he was in the vehicle when he was confronted at gunpoint, assaulted, and forced into an apartment.

Around 5:30 a.m., the boy’s father got a call from a woman demanding $3,000. She said she caught the boy in the vehicle and reported damage to the ignition switch. She also told the father that the boy wouldn’t be released until the money was sent via Cash App.

Police later obtained a search warrant to get into the apartment, where SWAT team members found the boy safe.

A third juvenile suspect was charged with kidnapping, WBNS reported.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

