Woman’s ankle ‘severed’ after driver intentionally hits her, Harrison Twp. police say

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE: @ 6:13 a.m.

A woman suffered a serious leg injury and deputies are searching for a suspect after she was hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township late Monday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:54 p.m. to the 3400 block of Salem Avenue on initial reports of a felonious assault, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Deputies found a 29-year-old woman lying on her back near the rear of a business and her right ankle was discovered to be severed from her leg.

Medics transported her to the hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed an argument took place between the woman and her 30-year-old boyfriend.

At one point, he got into his vehicle, drove into her, and knocked her to the ground.

Deputies are searching for the suspect who fled the area in the vehicle.

It remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

-INITIAL STORY-

A person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township late Monday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 9:55 p.m. to the 3400 block of Salem Avenue on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a person was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital.

Their condition is unknown currently.

The crash remains under investigation.

