Man with baseball bat tries to get on school bus, exposes self, district says

FARMERSVILLE — Parents are upset after a man with a baseball bat tried to get on a school bus and exposed himself to students.

In a letter to families, Valley View Local School District described the “distressing incident” that happened on one of their buses Monday.

The district said at one of the stops a man holding a baseball attempted to get on the bus.

When the driver told the man he could not be on the bus, he exposed himself and then left, the district said.

We will continue to update this story.

