Man who shot at officers in Springfield sentenced

SPRINGFIELD — A man convicted of shooting at Springfield officers has been sentenced.

Laurence Thompson was sentenced to 55 years in prison, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, in June a Clark County jury convicted Thompson of felonious assault charges.

On Aug. 10, 2022, two Springfield officers responded to a call on Lagonda Avenue.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man who shot at officers in Springfield found guilty

When officers arrived they were almost immediately shot at.

The two officers fired back before the shooter fled.

Thompson, who was running from law enforcement in Warren County, was identified as the shooter, according to Discroll.





©2024 Cox Media Group