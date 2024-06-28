Man who shot at officers in Springfield found guilty

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of shooting at Springfield officers has been convicted.

A Clark County jury convicted Laurence Thompson of felonious assault charges, according to Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll.

On Aug. 10, 2022, two Springfield officers responded to a call on Lagonda Avenue.

When officers arrived they were almost immediately shot at.

The two officers fired back before the shooter fled.

Thompson, who was running from law enforcement in Warren County, was identified as the shooter, according to Discroll.

He is set to be sentenced on July 10.

