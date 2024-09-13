Man who shot, killed friend in Dayton sentenced

DAYTON — A man who shot and killed another man he had “known throughout his life” has been sentenced.

James Hughes was sentenced to 20 to 25.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability, according to court documents.

In the early morning hours of July 29, 2023, Dayton police were called to DeSoto Bass apartments where they found Melchizedec Israel-Miller dead.

Israel-Miller was found with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Witnesses told police that Hughes and Israel-Miller were hanging out in a car when Hughes exited the car and “for no apparent reason” shot Israel-Miller.

Hughes was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, 2023.

Hughes claimed self-defense, saying that he and Israel-Miller had been having problems since 2015.

Hughes claimed Israel-Miller threatened him and he had to shoot him to avoid being killed.

However, witnesses could not corroborate this, according to a sentencing memorandum.

