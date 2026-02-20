Man who set ex-girlfriend’s house on fire learns punishment

RIVERSIDE — A man who set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeremy Perkins was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.

Perkins pleaded guilty to aggravated arson in January.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at a house in the 140 block of Ellington Road just before 4 a.m. in December.

Riverside Fire Department Chief Mark Miller said the fire was deemed “suspicious.”

TRENDING STORIES:

A witness told police that they heard glass break and saw a red Chevy truck drive away when he went outside.

The car’s registration came back to Perkins.

The woman who lived in the house that caught fire identified Perkins as her ex-boyfriend.

She stated that things between her and Perkins escalated because she was in a new relationship.

On Dec. 9, 2025, police went to the Longhorn Steak House, where Perkins was working, and arrested him.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to three different victims.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group