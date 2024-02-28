Man who broke into apartment, raped woman at gunpoint sentenced

MIAMI TWP. — A Trotwood man was sentenced after raping a woman at gunpoint in 2022.

Ronald Spells, 56, was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison, according to court documents.

Earlier this month Spells was found guilty of rape, attempted rape, and aggravated burglary, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Spells was arrested in January 2023 for the attack, which took place in September 2022 on Towson Blvd in Miami Twp.

The female victim told police that she and her friend were asleep when she was “awoken to a man pulling down her pants,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts originally filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

The man had a gun and threatened to kill her before sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

After the assault, the man left the residence through the read sliding glass door.

The victim was taken to the hospital to have a sexual assault examination done. DNA found in that examination matched a Trotwood burglary case where Spells was the suspect.

Spells is booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

