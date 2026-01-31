Man who admitted to robbing 12 local stores with guns learns sentence

DAYTON — A man who admitted to robbing multiple local stores with a gun has learned his sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Timothy Farr, 44, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for committing 12 separate armed robberies at businesses throughout the area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Farr pleaded guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery in October 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Farr was federally charged with 12 counts of armed robbery in January 2025.

The robberies happened at multiple convenience stores and gas stations throughout southwest Ohio in December 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

This included several armed robberies throughout Dayton, Riverside, Springfield, and Trotwood.

Dayton police were tracking Farr from Dec. 3 to Dec. 15, 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

They used the city’s flock cameras to track the license plate of a red Taurus. The license plate was picked up close to the locations of the robberies.

Farr was eventually arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 16, 2024.

During that stop, he was wearing the same outfit described in the robberies and had a 9mm pistol in his waistband.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group