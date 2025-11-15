Man admits to robbing 12 local stores with gun

DAYTON — A man has admitted to robbing to using a gun to rob multiple local stores, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio said.
Timothy Farr, 43, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery on Oct. 6, according to federal court records.
Farr was federally charged with 12 counts of armed robbery in January, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The robberies happened at multiple convenience stores and gas stations throughout southwest Ohio in December 2024.
Farr’s plea agreement recommends a federal prison sentence of 15 to 25 years, according to court documents.
Dayton police were tracking Farr from Dec. 3 to Dec. 15, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
They used the city’s flock cameras to track the license plate of a red Taurus. The license plate was picked up close to the locations of the robberies.
Farr was eventually arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 16. During that stop, he was wearing the same outfit described in the robberies and had a 9mm pistol in his waistband.
