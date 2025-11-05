Man wanted in Georgia arrested in standoff near local Meijer

CLAYTON — A man wanted out of Georgia was arrested after a standoff near a local Meijer on Tuesday.

William Woods was wanted out of Lowndes County, Georgia, for kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, rape, and a weapon charge, according to the Clayton police department.

News Center 7 previously reported that Montgomery County SWAT vehicles and police were called to a house across from the Meijer on North Main Street.

Woods was tased and treated by medics before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail, according to police.

Woods is currently not listed in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

