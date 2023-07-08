Man taken to hospital after train hits UTV in Wayne County, IN

GREENS FORK, IN — A man was taken to the hospital after a train hit his UTV in Wayne County early Saturday.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the railroad crossing at South Walter Street south of West Plum Street to reports of a train crash, according to a media release.

An initial investigation found that a Norfolk Southern train was eastbound on the railway when a 2016 Polaris UTV driven by Rick Stewart attempted to cross the railroad track driving into the path of the oncoming train, according to a release.

>> 10 hospitalized, inmates relocated due to suspected fentanyl exposure at Adams Co. Jail

The engine of the train hit the left rear of the UTV.

Stewart sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Reid Health for treatment.

Deputies said the railroad crossing signal appeared to be functioning correctly at the time of the crash.

No railway workers were injured.

Deputies said they are investigating any possible contributing factors to the crash.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group