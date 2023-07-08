10 hospitalized, inmates relocated due to suspected fentanyl exposure at Adams Co. Jail

WEST UNION — Adams County Jail inmates were transferred to the West Union Fire Department Friday night after 10 were hospitalized for suspected fentanyl exposure.

Two female inmates experienced overdose symptoms at around 2:30 p.m. after another inmate provided the drugs to both of them, in addition to 10 male inmates, Adams County Chief Deputy Bob Ruebusch told WCPO.

The two female inmates were treated and transported to a hospital.

Three correction officers, one probation officer, one court bailiff, and three EMTs were also exposed to the illicit substance, prompting their hospitalization as well.

Inmates from the county jail were moved to the West Union Fire Station while a hazmat team worked to clean the jail.

“Everyone did a great job. Big thank you to the first responders — local police officers, probation officers, all the EMTS and the fire department. All of them have my deepest respect,” Ruebusch said.

Everyone who was hospitalized was released.





