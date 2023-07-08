CareFlight transports 1 seriously injured during motorcycle-pickup truck crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — A motorcycle and pickup truck crashed into one another, causing serious injuries to one person involved in Clark County late Friday night.

The Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, assisted by New Carlisle Fire and Bethel Township Fire, among others, were dispatched to the intersection of East Cedar Road and Lake Road at 11:57 p.m. on reports of a crash, dispatchers for state troopers said.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed into one another, causing injuries to at least one person.

Medics who responded to the scene requested CareFlight. A medical helicopter unit approved the request and landed near the crash zone to transport one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

The transported person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, dispatch confirmed.

The Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol led the ongoing investigation into the crash.

We will update this story as it develops.

