Coroner asks public to help ID human remains found in Great Miami River in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help identifying human remains found in the Great Miami River last week.

The remains of a male were found June 30 in the river near Dayton Cincinnati Pike and Shepard Road in Miami Twp., according to the coroner’s office.

According to the coroner’s office, there was a “distinct” tattoo that covered the male’s back. It appears to be a sword.

The coroner’s office provided an artist’s sketch of the tattoo.

This case is under investigation by Five Rivers MetroParks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at 937-225-4156.

