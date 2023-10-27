Coroner identifies man found dead in Clayton home after police officer shot, standoff Thursday

CLAYTON — The man who died after allegedly shooting a Clayton police officer Thursday has been identified.

Elijah Clements, 22, was identified Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

While his cause and manner of death have not been officially determined, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told News Center 7′s James Brown Thursday that Clements died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A SWAT member located Clements in a house in the 300 block of Hacker Road in Clayton.

Clements is believed to have shot an officer on Hacker Road while serving a warrant for his arrest Thursday afternoon.

Officers, when they arrived on the scene around 1:45 p.m., spoke with the owners of the residence and the subject ran inside. Officers went upstairs to try to make contact with him. Once they made their way to the second floor, the suspect began firing a firearm, Clayton Police Chief Matthew Hamlin said.

Two adults and two children in the home escaped safely. One of the four jumped from the second floor, according to Hamlin.

The gunfire and Clements’ refusal to come out of the house prompted a large law enforcement turnout. A “Signal 99″ or call for additional law enforcement assistance was issued about 2:15 p.m., according to initial Montgomery County Regional Dispatch emergency radio traffic. SWAT units responded to that same call.

Police are expected to provide an update on this investigation this afternoon.

