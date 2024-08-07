Man surrenders after domestic violence situation leads to standoff in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man was taken into custody after a standoff in Huber Heights Tuesday.

Around 8 p.m. Huber Heights officers were called to an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 6400 block of Appleseed Place.

The man had taken out a gun and was threatening the female with it, according to Lt. Bryan Carr with Huber Heights police.

Carr said the man shot the gun at the ground one time.

While the man was distracted the woman was able to get out of the home with her child and call the police.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Scene clears after SWAT called to Huber Heights home

Police tried to make contact with the man but were unable to get him to come out.

After some time SWAT crews and detectives were notified and responded to the scene, Carr said.

The man inside the home contacted a family member and told them he wanted to surrender.

He eventually came out of the home around 11 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Carr said police are looking into charges connected with using a weapon while intoxicated, shooting into habitation, and domestic violence.

The name of the man was not released.

We will continue to follow this story.

