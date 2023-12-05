Man steals Christmas decorations 30 minutes after being released from jail, police say

NORWALK — An Ohio man stole Christmas decorations from a front yard not even an hour after he was released from jail, according to police.

On Dec. 2 around 1 a.m., a resident who lives on Breezewood Drive in Norwalk reported that the Christmas decorations from their front yard had been stolen, the Norwalk Police Department said in a social media post.

Police said after a brief investigation, officers identified the suspect from surveillance footage as 63-year-old William Ott of Norwalk.

Ott had just been released on an unrelated matter from the Huron County Jail approximately thirty minutes before the theft, the police department said.

He was arrested by the Norwalk Police Department Monday morning.

The Christmas decorations have not been recovered at this time, the police department said.

Residents are being asked to check their property for Christmas lights, a laser projector, a snowman display, and power cords.

