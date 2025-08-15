Man stabbed during fight with family member in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Jefferson Township on Thursday.
Deputies were called to Hanover Avenue for a reported stabbing around 7:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
The sergeant said a man had been stabbed in the arm.
Deputies on scene confirmed that there was a fight between two family members that escalated into a stabbing.
Further information was not available.
