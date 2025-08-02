Man speaks out after driver approaches him, shoots at car; suspect in custody

XENIA — A man opened up a how he wound up a road rage victim and the other driver shot at him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Logan made a stop on East Main Street in Xenia for some soda.

As he started backing out of the parking lot he heard someone honk at him.

They did not hit each other, but he said the other driver started yelling at him.

When Logan started driving away, he saw the man get out of his car.

“He’s like ‘I got a kid in the back, what are you trying to do?’” Logan said. “At this point, I haven’t said a word to him. I never rolled my window down. I didn’t give him the finger. I didn’t give him a gesture.”

But the man kept coming toward him.

“Approached my vehicle, walking, and then he’s half stepping and then he’s running,” Logan said.

News Center 7 previously reported that Ring camera video from a neighbor’s house caught the interaction.

TRENDING STORIES:

It showed Logan’s truck drive off, then police said the man pointed a gun at the truck.

“Little gun sitting on top of his hand ... as soon as I take that turn, I just hear a large snap,” Logan said.

Xenia police said when they showed up to talk with Logan, they noticed the damage.

“One round was fired, and it struck the tire of the victim’s vehicle. Nobody was hurt,” Sgt. Matt Cvitkovich said.

Police identified the suspect as Eric James Caisson.

Caisson was taken into custody on Friday around 5:40 p.m.

He is being held on one count of felonious assault and a weapons charge.

Police are working with prosecutors on formal charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group